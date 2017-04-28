Cops: Duo commits 2 armed robberies a minute apart in Albany Park

A pair of armed robbers struck twice within the span of one minute last week in the same Albany Park neighborhood block on the Northwest Side.

The robberies occurred at 11:05 p.m. and 11:06 p.m. April 19 in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In both cases, the victims were sitting in parked vehicles when two male suspects walked up, showed a handgun, and took their property.

One of the robbers wore a mask, stood between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, and weighed 140-160 pounds, police said. Both suspects drove off in a vehicle with LED headlights.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.