Cops: Girl dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound on Far South Side

A girl died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The girl, described only as an adolescent, suffered a gunshot wound in the 12700 block of South Exchange about 12:30 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted. Area South detectives are investigating.