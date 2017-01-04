Cops investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths of 2 found in Berwyn home

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of an elderly man and woman found inside their home Friday morning in west suburban Berwyn.

Officers were called about 5:30 a.m. to a house in the 3100 block of South Oak Park Avenue, where they discovered the pair “deceased by suspicious means,” according to a statement from Berwyn police.

They were identified as Ira L. Moore, 67, and Tommie J. Moore, 70, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities have not specified their relationship or said how they died. Autopsies were scheduled for Saturday.