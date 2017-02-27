Cops: Man fell asleep at wheel, drove into Round Lake Beach pond

A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his SUV into a retention pond early Sunday in Round Lake Beach. | Network Video Productions

A north suburban man crashed his SUV into a pond in Round Lake Beach early Sunday after falling asleep at the wheel, according to police.

Jorge Tennin, 45, was driving his 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara west on Hook Drive near Route 83 about 2:25 a.m. when he fell asleep and lost control of the SUV, according to Round Lake Beach police.

The SUV veered off the right side of the road into a retention pond at the corner of Hood Drive and Route 83, landed upside down in the water, and sank to the bottom, police said.

Tennin managed to escape unharmed and went to the Meijer store on Rollins Road, where he called police. He was treated and released by medical personnel at the scene.

Divers checked to make sure there was no one else in the vehicle, and later Sunday, the SUV was removed from the pond with a tow truck crane.

Tennin was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage, police said.

