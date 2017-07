Cops: Man found slain inside car in Chatham

A man was fatally shot early Friday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:45 a.m., officers found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle double parked in the 8000 block of South Vernon. He was dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the killing were unknown. Area South detectives have opened a homicide investigation.