Cops: Man gunned down on West Side porch

A man was shot dead on an Austin neighborhood porch early Saturday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 29-year-old was sitting in front of a home about 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel when someone walked up and shot him repeatedly across the body, police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he died, police said.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. No one was in custody for the attack.

Less than an hour earlier, another man was wounded in a separate shooting about three blocks away.