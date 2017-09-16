Cops: Man jumped out of bush, robbed and slapped victim in Schaumburg

An electronic depiction of the man suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint in Schaumburg. | Schaumburg police

Northwest suburban police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint on Friday.

The victim was walking in the 1400 block of Mercury Drive in Schaumburg when a man jumped out of a bush and pointed a gun while demanding money, according to Schaumburg police.

They handed over their wallet, then the robber slapped them in the face before running away, police said.

The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was not injured and did not need medical attention, authorities said.

The robber was described as a black man about 30 years old and standing about six feet tall with a medium complexion, brown eyes and no beard, police said. He had a muscular build and a “scratchy” voice.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, red shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 882-3586.