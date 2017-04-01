Cops: Man killed, another critically hurt in West Side shooting

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a Homan Square neighborhood shooting Tuesday night on the West Side, police said.

Officers responding at 11:13 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 3200 block of West Lexington found two men lying in the street, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 23, was shot in the head and left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The other man, thought to be in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was also taken to Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.