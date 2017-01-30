Cops: Man sold crack cocaine near Kankakee church

A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with selling crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of church property in downstate Kankakee, police said.

During a drug investigation, police discovered Brian R. Piccini delivered 1.3 grams of crack near the intersection of West Bridge Street and North Fifth Avenue, according to a statement from Kankakee and Bourbonnais police departments.

Agents recovered an additional 4.3 grams of crack cocaine from Piccini, police said. He was taken into custody and held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.