Cops: Man tried to lure girl into truck at West Side gas station

Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl into his pickup truck on Monday afternoon at a West Garfield Park neighborhood gas station.

About 2 p.m., the girl and her mother were walking by a blue pickup parked at the station near Madison and Kilbourn, when the man at the wheel said “Come here to the car, come here, get in the back seat,” according to a police alert.

The woman heard him say this to her daughter and told him she was calling police. He took off north on Kilbourn, police said.

He’s described as a black man about 40 with a beard, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, police said. He might’ve been driving a Chevrolet or GMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tipsoft.com.