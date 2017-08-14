Cops: Man used fists, feet to break up fight involving his girlfriend

A man who broke up a fight involving his girlfriend by punching and kicking the other woman is now behind bars on an assault charge, police said.

About 4:30 p.m. on On Sunday, Aug. 6th, police were called about an assault in thew 1700 block of Walnut Drive in Woodstock, according to Woodstock police.

The caller said there had been an “altercation that occurred between two female subjects” in Bates Park at 1500 North Seminary Ave., police said.

During the fight, the boyfriend of one of the women involved “punched and kicked the female who was arguing with his girlfriend,” police said.

When the fight ended, everyone left, and the man was identified as 19-year-old Colton M. Howell of Woodstock. An arrest warrant was issued and he was taken into custody on Aug. 9 in Woodstock, police said.

Howell was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a pubic place, and remains in the McHenry County Jail on a $20,000 bond as of Monday, police said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Woodstock.