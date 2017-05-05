Cops: Masked trio robbed GameStop at gunpoint in Mount Prospect

Police are searching for three masked gunmen who robbed a video game store on Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

About 5:45 p.m., they stormed into the GameStop at 1026 Elmhurst Road, forced an employee to empty the cash register and grabbed four PlayStation 4 consoles at gunpoint, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

Before taking off in a silver Chrysler 300, they forced the employee into a bathroom, police said. He wasn’t hurt, and no one else was in the store.

Police officers in neighboring Des Plaines spotted the car and tried to pull it over. The robbers started tossing stolen items out of the car as they sped off, police said. Officers in Schiller Park found the car abandoned a short time later.

The robbers were described as thin black men in their mid-20s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. They were wearing all black with gloves and masks, police said.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution. Anyone with information on the robbery should call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654.

Anonymous tips can be left at (847) 590-7867, or via text message with “MPPD” to 274637.