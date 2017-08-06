Cops: ‘No evidence of violent crime’ after 2 found dead in Chesterton

There was no evidence of a violent crime after two people were found dead in a van Wednesday afternoon in Chesterton, Indiana, police said.

Officers responded about noon to a report of two unconscious people in a parked van at the BP gas station at 525 Indian Boundary Road, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Paramedics responded and both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“We want to stress that there is no evidence that any violent crime occurred,” police said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “The incident is believed to be drug-related.”

The cause of death was not immediately determined and the investigation is ongoing by Chesterton police and the Porter County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Chesterton Police Department at (219) 926-1136.