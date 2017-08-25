Cops: Pair robbed pizza delivery driver, tried again two nights later

A man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, then trying to rob the same driver again two nights later in south suburban Park Forest.

The delivery driver first reported being robbed at gunpoint about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Navajo Street, according to Park Forest police. The same victim was targeted in an attempted armed robbery about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Nashua Street.

Investigators eventually identified the suspects as 19-year-old Dalefonte Okafor-Smith, and the 17-year-old, police said. They recovered a gun and “significant evidence from the crime” at the home of each suspect.

Okafor-Smith was charged in Will County with armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated battery, police said. He was also charged in Cook County with attempted armed robbery and vehicular invasion.

The 17-year-old boy was petitioned to juvenile court in Will County for an armed robbery charge, police said.

Okafor-Smith was expected to appear in bond court Friday, according to Will County court records.