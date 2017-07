Police: Passersby find man with fatal gunshot wound in Fernwood

A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses in a passing vehicle found the man wounded and lying on the ground about 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

They drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, police said.