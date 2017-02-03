Cops: Pregnant Joliet teen last seen in Chatham neighborhood

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a pregnant 16-year-old Joliet girl who was last seen on Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Dymon Simons, 16, was last seen in the 7800 block of South Vernon, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Simons lives and attends school in Joliet.

Simons may be with family members who live in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, or in west suburban Maywood, police said.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 115-pound, black and Hispanic girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Simons should contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8274, or call 911.