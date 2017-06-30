Cops: Robber fatally shoots man in University Park online sale meet-up

A downstate couple drove to south suburban University Park late Thursday to make a sale that had been set up online, but they were met by three robbers who left one of them dead.

About 10:45 p.m., Kevin C. Jarrett and another person pulled up to the 800 block of White Oak Lane, where they had arranged to meet a buyer on the website letgo.com, according to University Park Police Chief John Pate.

Instead, three people robbed them, and Jarrett was shot, Pate said.

Jarrett’s companion drove him away down White Oak Lane, but the car stopped a couple of blocks away at Burnham Drive. Jarrett, a 31-year-old Kankakee resident, later died, Pate said.

A witness saw three black males wearing all black, with one described as a juvenile wearing his hair in an Afro, Pate said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should go to the University Park Department, or call (708) 235-4803.