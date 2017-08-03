Cops: South Side woman killed man by forcing him to drink bleach

A South Side woman has been charged with killing a man early Monday by forcing him to drink bleach in West Englewood.

Yasmine T. Elder, 24, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Darrius Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

The two got into a fight outside about 1:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Bishop, where Elder poured bleach into Ellis’ throat and made him “imbibe it,” authorities said.

Ellis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide due to “complications of forcible administration of a caustic substance.”

Elder was arrested later in the day at her home in the neighborhood, according to police, who did not specify her relationship to Ellis.

She is due in bond court on Thursday.