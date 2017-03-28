Cops stop woman with stroller full of guns in Back of the Yards

An 18-year-old Back of the Yards woman faces weapons charges after she was stopped by Chicago Police as she pushed a baby stroller with a rifle, handgun and ammunition inside early Monday morning.

Yarisma Martinez lived a few blocks down from a house in the 4500 block of South Hermitage, where a police surveillance camera spotted a man firing a rifle on the street around midnight, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The camera showed 18-year-old Martinez and another woman arriving at the house soon after, carrying a bag as they entered the house. The pair left the house, this time pushing a stroller and carrying a diaper bag.

Police stopped Martinez as she pushed the stroller south down South Wood Street and asked her if she had any weapons, according to a police report. Martinez directed the officer to look in the stroller, the report said.

The officers found a Mossberg 30-30 rifle with two live rounds and a spent shell inside wrapped in a blanket, prosecutors said. Also in the stroller was a loaded 9 millimeter pistol with an additional 15-round magazine and a box of bullets.

Prosecutors said Martinez had no prior criminal record, but Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil ordered her held on $20,000 bail on Tuesday.

“Here is an 18-year-old with two guns on the streets of our city,” Ciesil said at a hearing in Cook County Central Bond Court, prompting frowns from half a dozen relatives standing at the back of the courtroom.