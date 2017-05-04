Coroner: 2 dead in ‘domestic incident’ in Braidwood

A Chicago man was among two people who died in a “domestic incident” Sunday night in southwest suburban Braidwood, authorities said.

Joseph Burgess, 35, and 25-year-old James Benson were both pronounced dead at 10:29 p.m. in the 200 block of Parkview Lane in Braidwood, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

They were involved in a “domestic incident” and each suffered a single gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Burgess lived in Chicago, while Benson was from Braidwood. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available from Braidwood police early Wednesday.