Coroner: 24-year-old man dies after being shot in East Chicago

A 24-year-old Harvey man died Monday after being shot in northwest Indiana.

Thomas Richardson was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Richardson had been shot in the 4100 block of Todd Street in East Chicago, Indiana, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

East Chicago police could not immediately be reached for details on the shooting.