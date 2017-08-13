Coroner: 80-year-old man drowns after jumping off Joliet bridge

An 80-year-old man died Friday morning after he apparently jumped off a bridge into the Des Plaines River in southwest suburban Joliet, the coroner’s office is reporting.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

He was witnessed jumping off the Cass Street Bridge into the Des Plaines River, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy performed Saturday ruled his preliminary cause of death as drowning, but the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending toxicological and police studies, authorities said. The man’s name has been withheld, pending notification of his family.

Joliet police are investigating the death.