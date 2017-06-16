Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined factors

Actress Carrie Fisher is shown at the 54th New York Film Festival in October 2016. | Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County coroner says actress Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.

Carrie Fisher, the actress and writer best known for her iconic role as “Star Wars” Princess Leia, died in December, days after suffering a heart attack while onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Fisher was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. A heartbroken Reynolds died the day after her daughter; Fisher had died in 2010.

