Coroner: Female died on shoreline of Kankakee River in Wilmington

A female died Saturday afternoon along the shoreline of the Kankakee River in southwest suburban Wilmington.

She was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. at the shoreline near the 29000 block of South Readman Lane in Wilmington, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Her name was withheld Saturday, pending positive identification and notification of her family, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the death.