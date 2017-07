Coroner seeks family of deceased Gary man

The Lake County coroner’s office is looking for family members of a deceased Gary man.

Maurice Brewell, 53, is described as a 260-pound black man, according to the coroner’s office. His last known address was in the 1800 block of East 20th Place in Gary.

He was wearing a white thermal t-shirt, red zippered jacket, blue jeans in size 40 with NBA patches, white socks and black-and-white FUBU gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.