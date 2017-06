Coroner seeks family of deceased Lansing woman

Authorities in northwest Indiana are looking for the family of a south suburban woman who died earlier this spring.

Kim Blow, 46, died on April 16, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Her last known address was in the 17600 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.