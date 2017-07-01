Coroner seeks help identifying family of NW Indiana man

Authorities in northwest Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding relatives of a man who died on Christmas.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is seeking help finding family members of 84-year-old Elwood Kaptur, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

Kaptur, whose last known home address was in the 14200 block of Morse Street in Cedar Lake, Indiana, died on Dec. 25, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about Kaptur or his family is asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.