Coroner’s office searches for family of Hammond man

The Lake County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a 57-year-old man from Hammond, Indiana.

Michael Wiersma, a Caucasian man, passed away Aug. 3 and is in the care of the coroner’s office, according to a statement from the agency.

His last known address was in the 2700 Block of Cleveland Street in Hammond, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about Wiersma or his family is asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.