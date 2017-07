Coroner’s office seeking family of Lansing man

The Lake County coroner’s office is searching for the family of a 78-year-old south suburban man.

Phillip Argeris, whose last known address was in the 18400 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing, died on June 27, according to the Lake County (Indiana) coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about his family is asked to call (219) 755-3265.