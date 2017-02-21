Corps won’t extend deadline for protest camp disbanding

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers says it won’t extend a deadline for Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents to vacate their encampment in North Dakota.

The Corps early this month told the few hundred people remaining in camp that they must take their possessions and leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Camp leader Phyllis Young says rain Monday hampered that effort. She also says Native Americans took time out for traditional ceremonies related to the weather.

Protesters have been at the campsite since August to fight the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Corps Capt. Ryan Hignight says that with the threat of spring flooding, the people’s safety and the environment are the top priorities.