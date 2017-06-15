Cosby jury to judge: We’re deadlocked; judge says keep trying

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jurors have told the judge they are deadlocked after 30 hours of deliberations in Bill Cosby sex assault trial, but the judge has told them to keep trying.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O’Neill on Thursday they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

O’Neill sent them back to the jury room to keep talking.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman more than a decade ago in a case that already has helped demolish the 79-year-old comedian’s good-guy image.

A conviction could send Cosby to prison for the rest of his life, completing the stunning late-life downfall of one of the most beloved stars in show business.

After the prosecution took five days to outline its side, the defense case consisted of just one witness, a detective, and six minutes of testimony earlier in the day. Cosby did not take the stand, ending days of suspense over whether the jury would hear directly from him.

Legal experts said testifying would have been a risky move that could have opened the TV star to withering cross-examination about some of the 60 or so other women who have accused him of drugging or molesting them.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each one punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

The black comedian once known as America’s Dad for his portrayal of kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” suggested recently that race could have played a role in the case against him. The jury included two black members.

His lawyer says Cosby and Andrea Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.