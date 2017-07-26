Council unleashes North Side land rush despite infrastructure concerns

A development plan for the North Branch Corridor envisions the potential for a series of high-rises along the west bank of the Chicago River just south of Chicago Avenue. | City of Chicago

The City Council on Wednesday seized what a North Side alderman called a development opportunity not seen since the Great Chicago Fire.

The 46-to-2 vote paves the way for 760 acres of protected North Side industrial land to be opened to residential and commercial use, despite lingering concern about a shortage of park space and infrastructure to accommodate an avalanche of new residents that nobody at City Hall is prepared quantify.

That’s only part of the problem for Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith (43rd), who joined Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) in casting the only “no” votes.

So is the city’s decision to sell itself short with three kinds of developer fees — for parks and infrastructure improvements; industrial development elsewhere in the city and development of retail corridors in impoverished South and West Side communities.

In an impassioned speech on the City Council floor, Smith accused the city of settling for “a fraction” of what the development opportunity is worth to developers salivating at the opportunity to develop land along the Chicago River. She called the ordinance a “mistake of large proportions” with an impact that will be “felt for decades and the fall-out will only grow with time.”

“Why isn’t the market used to determine the return on investment that taxpayers deserve? Will the developers who lease and rent their properties out base those fees on a five-year average? Of course they won’t. They will charge what the market will bear. And so should the city of Chicago to get taxpayers their money’s worth,” Smith said.

Smith ridiculed city officials for saying they have no idea how much infrastructure will be needed to support “this enormous new community” and what those improvements will cost.

“What tangible lasting benefit is guaranteed to the public when this land rush is over along our priceless riverfront? Concrete bike paths, pocket parks for 10-to-20 toddlers and private green rooftops. Is that adequate? For thousands of new residents and 300,000 taxpayers around the corridor?” Smith said.

“Where do families relax? Where do kids play sports? Where will hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans unwind? They will flood to overcrowded baseball and soccer fields and increasingly congested lakefront. And they will wonder why there is so much traffic.”

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who also has a piece of the action, said he’s excited about a development opportunity not seen since the Great Chicago Fire. He looks forward to negotiating public improvements with individual developers. But, he warned developers that, if they continue to share their plans with the media before they first share them with him, he will reject those plans.

“That’s not how I roll,” Hopkins said.

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman has said the city’s “framework plan” for the North Branch corridor includes improvements to be made “over five, 10 and 15 years” as well as a “specific funding mechanism” that imposes developer fees.

“By doing things like the bonuses we’re talking about, we’ve increased access to funds that we wouldn’t have before we approved something like this,” Reifman said earlier this week.

“Re-construct bridges that CDOT has already begun reconstructing. Provide pedestrian bridges to extend the walk corridor and access to public transportation. … All of this is contemplated. I fully agree that it’s something we need to do. But we need to get that process started.”

Two months ago, the Chicago Plan Commission approved final guidelines for the North Branch corridor, an area between the Chicago River and Kennedy Expressway, starting at Kinzie Street and stretching north to Wrightwood Avenue.

The ordinance approved Wednesday includes the crucial details to accomplish five major goal: