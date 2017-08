Country Club Hills man stabbed to death in Harvey

A 46-year-old south suburban man was fatally stabbed last week in Harvey.

Robert L. Tyler died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:17 a.m. on Aug. 19, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tyler was stabbed in the chest in the 15400 block of Broadway Avenue in Harvey, authorities said. He lived in nearby Country Club Hills.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. A Harvey police spokesman did not return messages seeking more details.