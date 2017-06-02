Couple dead after domestic incident at their Joliet home

A husband and wife both died of gunshot wounds after a domestic incident Sunday in their southwest suburban Joliet home, the coroner’s office said.

Angel Morgan, 42, and her husband, 49-year-old Patrick Morgan, were both pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m. at their home in the 400 block of North Bluff Street in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Angel Morgan suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while Patrick Morgan died of a single gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending the final outcome of police, autopsy and toxicological results.

The coroner’s office said the couple was involved in a domestic incident. Joliet police are investigating.