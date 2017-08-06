Couple injured, but puppy unhurt when semi rolls over on I-65

A married couple was injured — but their puppy was unhurt — when a semi truck rolled over Thursday morning on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

A 56-year-old Atlanta man was driving the semi north on I-65 when he felt tired and decided to take the Lowell exit ramp at the 240 mile marker at 7:42 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

He took the ramp too fast and the semi, loaded with ten coils of wire, shifted and rolled over, police said.

The driver and his 41-year-old wife, who was asleep in the sleeper portion of the cab, were pinned inside the truck, police said. The man got himself and their puppy out of the tractor by breaking the windshield. His wife climbed out of the sunroof in the sleeper.

The couple was taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The puppy was not injured.

The man was cited for speeding, police said. One lane of I-65 was temporarily shut down so the semi could be uprighted and for cleanup of fuel that leaked during the crash.