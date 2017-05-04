CPD: 1 dead, 10 wounded in Tuesday shootings on South, West sides

A 17-year-old boy was killed and at least 10 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager was standing in an alley with the 20-year-old man about 10:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when another male walked up and fired shots. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality. The man was shot in the right leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 9:53 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder in the 1500 block of South Lawndale on the Southwest Side. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man wouldn’t provide details about the shooting to investigators.

Two men, ages 24 and 40, were wounded in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting earlier Tuesday evening on the Southwest Side. A male approached the two men about 7:15 p.m. and started a conversation with them as they sat in a vehicle in the 3200 block of West 38th Place, police said. The male opened fire as they drove east on 38th Place. The older man was shot in the head and the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to both legs when someone in a light-colored car pulled up to him and fired shots in the 2600 block of East 85th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said. He was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About three hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in a South Shore neighborhood attack. Someone walked up to the man just after 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Dorchester and opened fire, police said. He drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At 12:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He was walking in the 1600 block of West 81st Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the left leg and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 4:40 a.m., a man was wounded in a separate Brighton Park shooting. The 26-year-old was at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Kedzie when someone fired shots, striking him in the shoulder and arm, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about two hours earlier in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. Two men, ages 33 and 39, were inside a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when someone in another vehicle opened fire, police said. The younger man was shot in the shoulder or neck area, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The 33-year-old drove the pair to St. Bernard Hospital, and they were both eventually transferred to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.

On Monday, a 47-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings on the South and West sides. More than 750 people have been shot across Chicago so far this year.