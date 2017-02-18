CPD: 1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings to start holiday weekend

A man was killed and at least six more people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in South and West side shootings to start the President’s Day holiday weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The latest killing happened just before 3 a.m. in Back of the Yards, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5000 block of South Ashland found a 23-year-old man inside a building with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a 28-year-old man nearby who had run away and was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood, two boys, ages 13 and 16, were walking in the 5100 block of West Concord when they heard shots and realized they’d been struck, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the younger boy was in critical condition with a chest wound and the older was stabilized with a leg wound.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking through a Gresham neighborhood alley in the 8300 block of South Winchester when a vehicle drove up to him and someone inside shot him in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 7:45 p.m., someone robbed a 23-year-old man in West Pullman’s 300 block of East Kensington and then shot him in the calf, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

The first shooting of the weekend happened in Englewood about 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street, where someone walked up and shot a 31-year-old man in the chest as he sat on a porch, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center.

Follow city gun violence over the holiday weekend with the Sun-Times shootings tracker.