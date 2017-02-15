CPD: 5 dead, 3 wounded in Wednesday shootings

At least five people were killed and three more wounded in shootings across the city on Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

Three of the deaths came by way of a mass shooting inside a Brighton Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. Just before 3 p.m., a gunman walked into the home in the 3900 block of South Albany and started shooting. A police source said the attack was related to drugs.

Two men, ages 18 and 19, died at the scene of gunshot wounds to the head. A third male victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he also died.

Another 19-year-old man was shot on the side of his body and taken to Mount Sinai, police said. A second 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital. Both were in critical condition.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood, where someone in a black car opened fire on a man in his 20s in an alley in the 3000 block of West Marquette.

He was shot in the head and groin, and he died at the scene, police said.

The first killing happened on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park about 3:45 a.m., when another vehicle pulled up to a 25-year-old man driving south near Fullerton and shot him in the chest, police said. He crashed into the median.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. Two other people, a male and female, who were also in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

Wednesday’s lone nonfatal shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in South Shore, where several people walked up to a 27-year-old man in the 7000 block of South Jeffery and shot him repeatedly, police said. He was in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers was pronounced dead after a weekend shooting in West Englewood. She was the third Chicago child to die of gunshot wounds in three days.

Among 58 people shot in the city over the last week, 18 have died. At least 423 people have been shot in Chicago this year, 75 fatally.