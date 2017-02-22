CPD: 7 killed in city’s deadliest day of shootings this year

At least 12 people were shot on the South and West sides of Chicago on Wednesday, killing seven and marking the deadliest day of gunfire across the city so far this year, according to Chicago Police.

Four other days this year have seen five shooting homicides, including last Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Sun-Times data. The other killing bursts happened Feb. 5 and Jan. 21, when 25 people were shot in a single day for the highest single-day toll of gunshot victims.

Since Jan. 1, at least 92 people have been fatally shot in Chicago, not including three more slain by police officers. Nearly 400 more people have been wounded in shootings.

The five latest fatal shootings happened in a two-hour spate of South Side gunfire Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was on a Brainerd neighborhood sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Emerald when someone in a dark-colored car opened fire, hitting him in the head and back. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

About 8:35 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the head and back, and he died at the scene in Morgan Park’s 11400 block of South Ada, according to police, who said detectives were questioning a person of interest in the killing.

Twenty minutes before that, officers responding to a Chatham shooting in the 7600 block of South Champlain found a 20-year-old man at wheel of a parked car and a woman in her 20s on a sidewalk nearby, police said. He had been shot in the neck, and she in the abdomen and side. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they died, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. in Altgeld Gardens, a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 900 block of East 133rd Street, police said. The circumstances were unknown, and no one was in custody. Two days earlier, another man was slain a block away.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the evening victims.

About 7:30 a.m., a family member of 60-year-old Jose Correa found him on the floor of his garage in the 2700 block of South Central Park in Little Village, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He had been shot in the back, neck and mouth, and he died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wednesday’s first slaying happened about 1 a.m. in Bronzeville, where 55-year-old Willie Shaw got into an argument with someone who shot him in the leg in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove, authorities said. The Kenwood resident died at the scene.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened in Calumet Heights about 10 p.m. as a 25-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Oglesby when he heard shots and realized he was hit in the back, police said. The driver took him to Trinity Hospital in serious condition.

About 9:15 p.m., a 29-year-old man heard gunfire in Austin’s 5200 block of West Ferdinand and was shot in the leg. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and his condition stabilized, police said.

A little before 7 p.m., a bullet grazed the head of a 16-year-old boy in the 2200 block of South Central Park in Little Village, police said. He declined medical treatment.

About 4:45 p.m. in Ashburn, someone flashed gang signs at a 29-year-old man who was in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Kostner, and then shot him in the face and hand when he got out of the car, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

The first nonfatal shooting happened at 1:17 p.m. in Austin, where a brown Chevrolet Impala pulled up to a 21-year-old man in the 5900 block of West North Avenue and someone inside shot him in the leg, police said. He was in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center.