CPD: Avondale woman never returned from appointment last week

Chicago Police are looking for an Avondale neighborhood woman who never came home after an appointment last week on the Northwest Side.

Ashley Dabney-Barnes went to the 8400 block of West Bryn Mawr on Feb. 27 and didn’t return to the 3100 block of West Belmont, according to a police alert.

The 32-year-old is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black woman.

Anyone with information should call (312) 744-8266.