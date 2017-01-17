CPD: Deaf man suffering from dementia missing from Near West Side

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a deaf man suffering from dementia missing from the Near West Side since Monday afternoon.

Taylor Games, 61, is missing from the 2700 block of West Adams and was last seen about 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Games is deaf, suffers from dementia and walks with a limp, police said. He is known to walk for long distances without stopping.

He is described as a 110-pound, 5-foot-4 black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a dark complexion, police said. Games was wearing a gray fleece hat, a blue jacket with a hoodie with stripes on the sleeves, a black and white plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a bracelet with his information on it.

Anyone with information on Games’ whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.