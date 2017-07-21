CPD dispatcher charged with shooting woman during traffic dispute

A dispatcher for the Chicago Police Department has been charged with shooting an 18-year-old woman during a traffic dispute Wednesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to authorities.

Keli McGrath, 46, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police. She was expected to appear in bond court Friday.

McGrath, who lives in the Scottsdale neighborhood, has been employed with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications for 22 years, according to department spokeswoman Melissa Stratton.

About 1:50 p.m., the two women were involved in an argument over traffic in the 3500 block of South Ashland when the older woman fired shots at the 18-year-old, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

The dispatcher suffered a head injury and was also taken to Stroger, police said. Her condition had also stabilized.