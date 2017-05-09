CPD: Man dies while being questioned by police about Lawndale robbery

A man died Monday evening while being questioned by Chicago Police about a robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Pulaski for a man “who was being detained regarding a robbery,” according to Chicago Police.

The man became unresponsive during the investigation, police said. Emergency medical assistance was requested and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives have opened a death investigation into the incident. Additional information was not immediately available.