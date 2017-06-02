CPD: Missing 68-year-old woman is new to city, speaks no English

Chicago Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman who is new to the country, speaks no English and disappeared nearly two weeks ago from her West Rogers Park neighborhood home.

Bertalina Carvajal was last seen Jan. 25 near her home in the 6500 block of North Mozart, according to a police alert issued Monday night.

The 5-foot, 160-pound Hispanic woman was wearing a green jacket, red and blue flower-patterned pants and red dress shoes, and she was carrying a black purse, police said.

Carvajal speaks only Spanish and doesn’t know her way around the city, police said. Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8266.