CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for tossing coffee at biker

A Chicago Police officer has been suspended for five days after throwing a cup of coffee at a motorcyclist earlier this month as the bike passed him on a busy River North street.

Footage of the Jan. 20 java toss on Hubbard Street near State surfaced online earlier this week in a video posted to Facebook by the biking group Chicago United Riders.

The camera, fixed to a rider’s helmet, captures several motorcyclists going east on Hubbard and approaching a uniformed officer who is waiting for them to pass so he can cross the street. The officer exchanges indiscernible words with the rider before lobbing the beverage at him.

Police officials opened an investigation after learning about the video, and Ofc. Robert Markvart accepted a five-day suspension, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.