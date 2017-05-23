CPD officer hit by car during traffic stop in Greater Grand Crossing

A Chicago Police officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to pull over a car Tuesday evening in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., officers attempted to perform a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 75th Street, according to police.

During the stop, the vehicle took off, striking and injuring an officer, police said. The officer was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Another person also suffered minor injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

One offender was in custody.