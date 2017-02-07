A Chicago Police officer was injured Sunday evening during an arrest in River North.
About 9 p.m., officers responded to a “burglary in progress” call and found a man who had went inside of a commercial building, police said.
The officers confronted the man, and during a “struggle,” the man injured one of the officers, according to police.
The officer was taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is expected to be treated and released.
The man was arrested, police said.