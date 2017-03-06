CPD officer wounded in East Chatham shooting

A Chicago Police officer was wounded in a shooting late Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The officer was shot in the hand about 11:05 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter at 11:33 p.m. The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, but their condition was not immediately known.

An offender was taken into custody, Guglielmi said. Their condition was not immediately known.

A media briefing will be held at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Guglielmi said. Details have yet to be released.