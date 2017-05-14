CPD officer’s daughter dies after SUV driver rams her against tree

A Chicago police officer’s daughter died Friday night after the driver of an SUV rammed her against a tree and ran over her multiple times after an argument in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Tatyanna Lewis, 18, of the Burnside neighborhood, was killed after an argument with a 24-year-old woman just after 11 p.m. in the 11400 block of South May, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lewis was the daughter of a Chicago Police officer, according to community activist Andrew Holmes, who is working with the family.

Lewis and the woman argued before the older woman got into an SUV and drove up onto the sidewalk and rammed Lewis into a tree, Holmes said. The woman then backed up the SUV and ran over Lewis at least two more times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The 24-year-old woman drove off afterward, but was later taken into custody, police said. Charges were still pending on Sunday.

Holmes added that there was a young child in the back seat of the SUV during the “tragic event,” which stemmed from a feud on social media.

“A woman is dead and also a child will lose their mother,” Holmes said.

He encouraged anyone who witnessed the attack, or who took video of the incident, to contact authorities.

“It’s unfortunate that there might have been people there that didn’t try to diffuse the situation,” Holmes said.

An autopsy Sunday found that Lewis died of multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.