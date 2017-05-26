CPD officers injured in crash in Park Manor

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash while responding to assist on a call of a stolen vehicle Friday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., the officers were driving south in an unmarked squad car in the 6700 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said. When they entered the intersection with 67th Street, they were struck by a maroon Nissan sedan driven east.

Two male officers were taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Nissan drove off in an unknown direction after colliding with the squad car, police said.